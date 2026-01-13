Miami Valley girls hoops at midseason: Unbeatens, emerging stars and crowded title races

Let’s take a look at some of the conference races and standout performers:

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Fairmont had enough returning talent where a special season could be expected. That’s what has unfolded in the first half of the year. The Firebirds are 12-0 overall and the only team to defeat defending state champion Pickerington Central. They, along with Springboro, are the only teams to play Fairmont within 18 points.

The Firebirds toughest stretch of the season begins Sunday with three games in four days against fellow unbeaten West Clermont, Western Reserve Academy, and a rematch against Springboro.

The Panthers are two games back. Wayne lurks in third and Springfield and Beavercreek are in position to challenge to finish in the top half of the GWOC.

Fairmont senior Kaylah Thornton and sophomore Janiyah Hargrave are the top-two scorers in the league and both shoot better than 50 percent. Springfield senior Kleighonna Grable is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game. Wayne sophomore NaRiya Goddard ranks in the top-five of scoring, assists and steals.

Some of the biggest remaining league games include Springboro at Fairmont on Jan. 21, Wayne at Springfield on Jan. 31, and Springboro at Wayne on Feb. 4.

Standings as of Monday, Jan 12: Fairmont 8-0; Springboro 6-2; Wayne 5-3; Beavercreek 4-4; Springfield 4-4; Centerville 3-5; Miamisburg 1-7; Northmont 1-7.

Miami Valley League

Tippecanoe has emerged from a group of three and is on pace to claim the overall championship. The Red Devils are 12-0 and their closest victory in league play has been a 42-30 win against second-place Butler on Dec. 11. Stebbins has been the other contender and is atop the Valley Division at 9-2.

Those three are the only teams averaging above 40 points per game offensively. The only other MVL team with a record of at least .500 or better is Troy.

Tipp is led by sophomore Abbi Mader. She is scoring 21.2 ppg while shooting 51.1 percent and averaging 3.3 apg. Butler junior Emma Dady is the league’s leading rebounder, and is also third in points and blocks, respectively. West Carrollton senior Cydney Grigsby averages a double-double in points and rebounds.

Stebbins travels to Tipp on Jan. 21 in one of the best remaining games. The Indians also have to head to Butler on Feb. 6. Tipp and Butler have already completed its season series.

Standings as of Monday, Jan 12: Miami Division – Tippecanoe 10-0; Butler 9-2; Greenville 6-4; Troy 5-6; Piqua 3-8. Valley Division – Stebbins 9-2; Sidney 6-5; West Carrollton 3-8; Fairborn 3-8; Xenia 0-11.

Southwestern Buckeye League

Bellbrook and Waynesville are both unbeaten at the top of their respective divisions and will be looking to make it three consecutive seasons the pair finish in first.

Waynesville has two-loss challengers Brookville and Oakwood in the Buckeye Division. Bellbrook has Monroe, Ross and Talawanda all within two games of its lead.

The SWBL has seen several two-way standouts this season. Brookville sophomore Jolie Gudorf is the league’s only 20+ ppg scorer and also leads all players in assists (5.3) while ranking third in steals. Bellbrook sophomore Libby Bunsold is first in steals and field goal percentage and second in scoring and assists. Eaton senior Emilee Hargis scores 18.8 ppg, shoots nearly 40 percent from three and 87 percent from the free throw line.

Key remaining matchups include Waynesville going to Oakwood on Jan. 22. Waynesville also plays at Bellbrook on Jan. 26. Bellbrook closes the season with rematches against Talawanda and Ross. Oakwood will host Brookville on Feb. 7.

Standings as of Monday, Jan 12: Buckeye Division – Waynesville 8-0; Brookville 5-2; Oakwood 5-2; Valley View 5-3; Eaton 3-5; Madison 3-5; Carlisle 1-7; Dayton Christian 0-7. Southwestern Division – Bellbrook 6-0; Ross 4-2; Monroe 3-2; Talawanda 3-2; Edgewood 1-5; Franklin 0-6.

Greater Miami Conference

Three teams have separated from the field – Lakota West, Princeton and Mason.

Princeton won round one against Mason and hosts the second meeting Wednesday. The first of two meetings between LW and Mason begins on Jan. 24. Lakota West hosts Princeton on Feb. 4.

Princeton senior Erin Thomas leads the GMC at 21.4 ppg and 3.4 spg. The Firebirds are getting 13.5 points and 5.5 assists by senior Katie Fox.

Standings as of Monday, Jan 12: Lakota West 7-0; Princeton 6-0; Mason 6-1; Oak Hills 3-3; Sycamore 3-3; Lakota East 3-3; Colerain 3-5; Fairfield 2-5; Hamilton 0-6; Middletown 0-7.

Other leagues

Carroll is coming off its first loss in the GCL Co-ed at the hands of Alter to tighten the race with Chaminade Julienne and Cincinnati McNicholas one game back.

West Liberty Salem leads the OHC North by a game over Fairbanks. Legacy Christian and Emmanuel Christian will likely meet Jan. 29 with a share of the Metro Buckeye Conference on the line.

London is up a game on Urbana and North Union is one up on Graham in the CBC divisions. Dunbar leads the DCL.

Miami East is on top of the TRC. Mississinawa Valley has won 13 straight games to lead the WOAC.