Miami vs. Western Michigan: 5 things to know in the MAC Championship Game

The RedHawks (7-5, 6-2 MAC) — making their third consecutive MAC title game appearance — reached Detroit through a mix of elite defense and a late-season offensive awakening with the rapid emergence of redshirt freshman quarterback Thomas Gotkowski.

As Miami coach Chuck Martin said this week, “There’s 130 something Division I teams. There’s 18 teams that are going to play this weekend. There’s nine conference title games. This is everybody’s goal.”

Here are five things to know heading into Saturday’s game:

1. How did Miami get here?

Nothing about Miami’s path has been linear. The RedHawks started 0–3, lost their starting quarterback midseason and played stretches of the year relying on third-teamers pressed into critical roles.

Martin openly acknowledged how severe the attrition has been.

“Decimated. Yeah, I could name 12 guys that are done for the year that you’d love to have out there,” Martin said.

Tight end Brian Shane, who has become an every-snap starter, said the roster’s ability to stay bonded is one of the reasons Miami is still playing.

“There were a bunch of opportunities for us to unravel. A lot of other teams would,” Shane said. “But everyone stuck together. Coaches have preached it since January — if we stick together all season, we’re going to be special.

“Everyone’s close-knit. Everyone likes each other. There’s no drama. Everyone’s bought in. That’s why we’re here.”

2. Gotkowski’s rise at QB

Arguably the most notable subplot of Miami’s run is Gotkowski, who spent 11 weeks taking zero starter reps while preparing mentally like one.

Martin said Gotkowski’s preparedness is what allowed the RedHawks to stabilize the offense after the abrupt departure of quarterback Dequan Finn following the loss at Ohio.

“His first college snap was the second series against Buffalo,” Martin said of Gotkowski. “And two weeks later he’s playing pretty good for himself. He mentally took every rep all year. He’s way ahead of where he should be.”

Despite never working with Miami’s starting receivers in spring or fall camp, Gotkowski has displayed timing and poise.

“It’s been amazing how good his timing has been,” Martin said. “He’s throwing balls on time to guys he’s barely thrown with. That just shows he’s a good player.”

“Whoever’s in there, it’s next man up. But Thomas has fit right in,” Shane added. “The timing he has with us is impressive, especially given everything he missed.”

Gotkowski has delivered efficient, turnover-free football — exactly what Miami needs in a championship environment. He’s thrown for 411 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions, while adding 90 yards and one score on the ground.

3. Expect at heavyweight rematch with Western Michigan

Miami beat Western Michigan 26–17 in Oxford in late October, but Martin was adamant that no one should assume a repeat.

“Good luck with that. I don’t know why anyone would think this’ll be easy,” said Martin, blunt as ever. “We barely beat them at home. And they’re 7–1 (in the MAC).”

The Broncos (8-4, 7-1 MAC) have lived — and thrived — in close games. They beat Central Michigan in the final minute, converted a two-point play to knock off Toledo and edged Ohio in a low-scoring grinder.

“They run, run, run the football, then throw it over your head,” Martin said. “Their quarterback runs it. Their tailback runs it. Their O-line is good. They stress you.”

Their quarterback is MAC Offensive Player of the Year Broc Lowry.

Defensively, Western Michigan might be the MAC’s most consistent unit, led by MAC Defensive Player of the Year in senior defensive end Nadame Tucker.

“In eight conference games, they’ve given up over 300 yards only twice,” Martin said. “You’re gonna win a lot of football games that way.”

Shane added that the Broncos’ personnel is as real as it gets,

“They’ve got a defensive end who was leading the country in sacks at one point,” Shane elaborated. “Their quarterback’s good. They’ve got dudes.”

Two straight years — 2023 and 2024 — the team that lost the regular-season matchup went on to win the title game.

4. Handling the moment at Ford Field

While this is Miami’s third straight title-game appearance, the roster makeup is radically different. Only five players have played meaningful snaps in a MAC Championship Game.

Martin isn’t sugar-coating the inexperience.

“We don’t have an experienced edge over Western,” the coach said. “These kids watched last year — they didn’t play. We have 40 new guys who weren’t in the building.

“Can we handle the atmosphere? We didn’t handle Wisconsin very good. We didn’t handle the OU atmosphere very good. When we start expecting things, we get off-kilter.”

Martin said Miami performs best when it stays loose and doesn’t overthink the moment.

“When we have no expectations as a team, that’s when we’re at our best,” Martin said. “We just have to play football — good plays, bad plays, keep plodding.”

Shane echoed that from the players’ perspective.

“We can’t think, ‘We beat them once.’ We have to prepare like it’s any other game,” Shane said. “If we stick together, the rest falls into place.”

5. Defense, chunk plays. turnovers

Even in a championship setting, Martin kept the keys simple.

“Turnovers and chunk plays. That’s it,” he said. “Turnovers, chunk plays and field position — and turnovers and chunk plays dictate field position.”

This aligns perfectly with both teams’ identities.

Miami Defense:

• One of the MAC’s best front-seven units.

• Specialists at keeping games close and creating late-game opportunities.

• Have carried Miami through most of the season’s offensive turbulence.

WMU Defense:

• Held six of eight MAC opponents under 300 yards.

• Physical front, elite edge presence.

• Not afraid to pressure — and disguise it.

Martin said both teams are built similarly on that side of the ball.

“They know what they’re doing, they mix base and pressure,” Martin said. “They’ve got really good people doing it.”