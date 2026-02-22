Miami women’s basketball: RedHawks beat Ball State, take over first place in the MAC

1. Singer took over when it mattered most

When Miami needed a spark, Tamar Singer delivered in every way imaginable.

Singer poured in a career-high 25 points and swiped eight steals, flipping the game with her activity on both ends.

After missing her first four 3-point attempts, she made her final five — including back-to-back daggers in the fourth quarter that stretched a tight contest into a two-possession cushion.

“Shooter keeps shooting,” Singer said. “If I’m open, I’m going to shoot.”

Her confidence never wavered, and neither did her aggression defensively. Singer’s anticipation in passing lanes ignited Miami’s transition game and embodied the disruptive identity coach Glenn Box demands.

2. The 19-3 run changed everything

Ball State, led by Tessa Towers’ 22 points and eight rebounds, had the game trending its direction midway through the third quarter.

Then Miami flipped the switch.

Behind a 19-3 surge spanning the late third and early fourth quarters, the RedHawks turned a six-point deficit into a double-digit advantage. Ilse de Vries knocked down a critical 3, Clara Gonzalez Planella and Núria Jurjo created second-chance opportunities, and Singer’s third trey of the game made it 60-50.

“We were able to get more dead balls,” Box said. “That allowed us to pick up our pressure. In the second half, we were able to really turn it up.”

That stretch wasn’t just about shot-making — it was about forcing tempo and turning defense into offense.

3. Pressure defense wore down the Cardinals

Miami forced 22 turnovers and converted chaos into rhythm.

Box emphasized the importance of dead-ball situations that allowed the RedHawks to set their pressure. Once they did, Ball State struggled to initiate offense cleanly or reestablish its inside presence.

“They maintained pressure throughout,” Box said. “They were really disruptive.”

Singer’s eight steals highlighted the stat sheet, but Miami’s depth and constant substitutions kept legs fresh.

Even with heavy minutes logged by Singer, Amber Scalia and Núria Jurjo, Box noted it was “a different kind of 30” — controlled, purposeful possessions rather than frantic play.

The result was that Ball State’s efficiency dipped just enough for Miami to control closing time.

4. Depth and buy-in defined the difference

Miami’s depth showed when foul trouble surfaced and the game tightened.

Box was unapologetic about his rotation philosophy.

“There are a million ways to win,” he said. “I choose to win this way.”

That way includes role clarity, high-character players and total buy-in. Miami’s bench may not always light up the scoreboard, but the RedHawks’ waves of defenders kept energy high and allowed the team to maintain its pace deep into the fourth quarter.

De Vries added 14 points and a career-best nine rebounds, while Scalia chipped in 13 — putting her just 15 points shy of 1,500 for her career.

5. Miami’s season becoming historic

The win improved Miami to 22-5 overall and 13-1 in MAC play — the program’s fourth-best conference win total in history.

It was also Box’s 50th victory at Miami, making him the third-fastest coach in program history to reach the milestone (87 games).

The RedHawks are now 12-0 at home and two wins shy of matching the school record for single-season victories.

And perhaps most importantly, they hold the inside track to a regular-season conference crown.

“We’re just having fun,” Singer said. “The school is behind us. The crowd was like a sixth player.”

Miami returns to action Wednesday at Eastern Michigan.

Next game

Who: Miami at Eastern Michigan

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Streaming: ESPN+