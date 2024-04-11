Miami’s Martin agrees to 5-year contract extension

The 11-win season — second-most in program history — featured rivalry victories over Cincinnati, Ohio and Ball State, as Miami defeated a Power Five team on the road for the second consecutive season.

Martin, who is entering his 11th season at Miami, was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year.

“I am proud of the accomplishments and growth of Miami football under the leadership of Coach Martin,” Sayler said. “He has gotten our program back to being at the top of the Mid-American Conference multiple times and I look forward to him and his staff building upon what was a historic season last year for the RedHawks.”

Since 2016, Miami is 42-17 against MAC schools — the best in the conference over the past eight years, which includes a second MAC Championship for Martin back in 2019.

Martin’s 56 career Miami victories trails only Randy Walker (59), helping the RedHawks to bowl eligibility in seven of the past eight seasons — including a victory in the 2021 Frisco Football Classic.

Martin has also helped to produce some of the best recruiting classes in recent memory. Over the past eight seasons, Miami’s classes have ranked first or second among its MAC peers six different times. The RedHawks’ program has also produced three NFL draft picks since 2019.

“Our future is bright,” Sayler said, “and the Miami Football program truly embodies our mission of Graduating Champions.”