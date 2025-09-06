Middletown improves to a 3-0 record, defeats host Oak Hills in Friday night football game

James scored on a 32-yard touchdown run to help seal the Middies’ 14-9 road victory at Oak Hills.

“I just kept my feet moving, followed my blocks and pushed through,” James said. “I didn’t stop. I didn’t give up.”

James had 13 carries for 55 yards to help lead the Middletown offense.

“He broke a few tackles,” Middletown coach Kali Jones said. “He is a talented running back. He knows he hasn’t realized his full potential yet. He controls that with how he works. We see flashes where he is really, really good. And so he was able to gut that one out to seal this victory and I’m proud of him.”

Middletown senior wide receiver Ace Cooper had five receptions for 130 yards including a 65-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter for the Middies, who have a 3-0 record for a second straight season.

Middletown (3-0, 2-0 Greater Miami Conference) is unofficially ranked No. 1 in the Division I, Region 2 computer points standings, according to Joe Eitel.

“I’m proud of how our guys fought,” Jones said. “We gutted it out. We got the dub. That’s what we came to do.”

The Middletown defense was strong throughout the night. The Middies allowed a fourth-quarter touchdown with 33 seconds left – the first touchdown Middletown allowed since the first quarter of the season opener against Troy.

“Our defense was lights out,” Jones said. “Played sound football.”

Senior Braylon Bryant had unofficially two sacks and three tackles for loss. Senior C.J. Bryant had a team-leading seven tackles. Senior safety Jordan Vann had five tackles.

The Middletown offense was also highlighted by senior wide receiver Zymir Reed, who had three receptions for 70 yards.

Oak Hills led 3-0 with 10:29 left in the first quarter when sophomore Brecken Hilsinger converted a 36-yards field goal.

The game featured a great deal of penalties throughout the night. The teams combined for 21 penalties for 205 yards overall.

Oak Hills made things interesting down the stretch as the clock was under a minute left.

Sophomore wide receiver Cordell Ball had five receptions for 100 yards including 30-yard touchdown reception with 33 seconds left in the game. Senior linebacker Max Rhodes had a team-high 12 tackles (10 solo) including one sack and 2 ½ tackles for loss. He had seven punts for 295 yards, according to the Greater Miami Conference statistics.

Middletown plays host to Colerain (0-3, 0-2 GMC) Sept. 12. Oak Hills (1-2, 0-2 GMC) plays host to Mason (1-2, 1-1 GMC).