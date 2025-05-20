Middletown’s Schwarber hits 300th career home run

Explore Middletown native Kyle Schwarber off to a near record start for Phillies

“It’s a cool milestone,” Schwarber told the media after the game. “I think the biggest thing is there’s a lot more to come. If they asked 12-year-old Kyle if he’d hit 300 homers, I would have said, ‘Probably not.’ Right? But I’ve always loved the game and I didn’t know what it would hold, but it’s been really gracious to me.” His 16th homer of the season was the third-longest in MLB this season, behind Mike Trout (484 feet) and Aaron Judge (468 feet).

Schwarber, 32, a 2011 Middletown High School graduate, became the 11th active player to reach the 300-homer mark. He has 300 homers in 949 career hits, the fewest in MLB. Second is Mark McGwire (978). followed by Judge (988), Harmon Killebrew (1,026) and Adam Dunn (1,027), Now that he has reached 300 career homers, could Schwarber get to 400 or even 500, long considered an automatic ticket to the Baseball Hall of Fame? “I mean, I don’t know?” Schwarber said. “I was just making the joke that I’ve got (to hit) 200 more, then I can quit.” He averaged 44 home runs per season from 2022-24. With 16 homers through 47 games, he’s on pace for 55 this season.

Schwarber, a designated hitter for the Phillies, is in the final season of his four-year, $79 million deal. His next contract, if it’s for four years, is estimated at $100 million.