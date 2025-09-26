National Trail High School a finalist in contest that will award $1 million stadium upgrade

The 25 finalists were among 2,100 schools to enter the contest. The finalists are in the running to receive the grand prize, a $1 million field upgrade.

The winning school will also receive "a renovated weight room from Gronk Fitness, a consultation with stadium experience experts, an all-expenses-paid trip to the SEC Championship Game for 16 school representatives and a tailgate party revealing the finalized upgrades in 2026." The grant money can be used for upgrades to equipment or facilities. National Trail is the only finalist from Ohio. The school won a $5,000 award earlier this year.

On Oct. 3, before a home football game T-Mobile will host a celebration at National Trail featuring games, giveaways and free concessions.

Online voting will determine the grand prize winner. Voting started Friday and continues through Oct. 24. Supporters can vote once per day. The winner will be announced Oct. 30.