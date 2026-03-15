NCAA Tournament: Miami, Texas among teams playing at First Four

The RedHawks were not the final team selected to the NCAA tournament, according to the selection show broadcast by CBS, but were bumped down to be the lowest seed of at-large teams in the field.

As for the two games involving No. 16 seeds, UMBC plays Howard on Tuesday, and Lehigh faces Prairie View A&M on Wednesday.

The winners of the games advance to the first round of the tournament. Teams playing Tuesday would play its next game Thursday, and Wednesday’s winners will play next on Friday.

This is the second time Prairie View A&M will be in Dayton for the First Four, losing to Fairleigh Dickinson in 2019. The Panthers are the Southwest Athletic Conference champions, a conference which has sent a team to Dayton each tournament held since 2018.

Lehigh participated in the play-in game in 2004, losing to Florida A&M as 16-seeds. The Mountain Hawks last made the NCAA tournament in 2012, notably upsetting second-seed Duke. Lehigh are the Patriot League champions and played at UD Arena last season against Dayton.

It’s the second time in three years Howard comes to the First Four, losing to Wagner in 2024. Howard won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference title

UMBC will make its first appearance at the First Four, but second at UD Arena this season. The Retrievers played against Dayton on Nov. 8. The America East champions are remembered as the first-ever 16-seed to defeat a one-seed, occurring in 2018.

The center of scrutiny despite going undefeated in the regular season, Miami is dancing after losing its only game this season in the MAC tournament quarterfinals.

Texas is back at the First Four for the second straight season. The Longhorns lost to Xavier last year.

NC State is making its first appearance at the First Four. The Wolfpack finished this season 2-7 in its last nine games and made the Final Four in 2024.

This is SMU’s first tournament bid since 2017 and first appearance at the First Four. The Mustangs lost five of its final six games.

Last year was only the second time — the other being 2019 — no First Four winner advanced into the round of 32 since the games were implemented in 2011.

All games will be broadcast on truTV.