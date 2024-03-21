Nevada ends first half on 16-0 run to take lead over Dayton

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — No. 10 seed Nevada outscored the No. 7 seed Dayton Flyers 16-0 in the last five minutes of the first half to build a 34-25 halftime lead in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at the Delta Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Forward Nick Davidson led Nevada with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

DaRon Holmes II scored eight points for Dayton on 3-of-5 shooting.

Key stat: Nevada made 4 of 3-pointers. Dayton made 3 of 12.

Turning point: Dayton led 25-18 after a basket by Isaac Jack with 5 minutes, 6 seconds remaining. In the last five minutes, Dayton missed all four of its shot attempts and committed three turnovers. In the same stretch, Nevada made all six of its shot attempts, including three 3-pointers.

Injury news: Nevada played without Hunter McIntosh, a 6-foot-3 fifth-year guard. He missed his second straight game with knee pain.

Looking ahead: The Dayton-Nevada winner will play No. 2 seed Arizona in the second round on Saturday at a time to be announced. Arizona (26-8) beat No. 15 Long Beach State 85-65 in the first game Thursday at the Delta Center.

