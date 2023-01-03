NFL: Bengals-Bills game will not resume this week

Play was suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed resuscitated on the field Monday at Paycor Stadium. He had taken a blow to the chest while trying to make a routine tackle, but initially got back up before collapsing backward, not showing any movement after hitting the turf.

After several minutes of medical attention, Hamlin, a 24-year-old out of the University of Pittsburgh, was taken via ambulance to the hospital. The Bills confirmed overnight that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored but he remained in critical condition at UC Medical Center.