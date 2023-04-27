NFL Draft: 5 final thoughts on C.J. Stroud, the Bengals options and more

Neither would surprise me, but I’m starting to think the Colts could be flooding the zone with talk they want to draft Kentucky QB Will Levis simply to dissuade anyone from trading up to number three because the general consensus on the outside is taking Levis over Stroud would be insane.

Many prognosticators are projecting them doing it anyway, but NFL Network’s Peter Schrager is among those predicting Tennessee swaps picks with Arizona to draft the Ohio State quarterback third. That has to be coming from somewhere.

2. I still think the Bengals will be best served to trade back early if they can.

Cincinnati could really use a couple of day one starters (tight end? running back?) but perhaps more importantly needs to add multiple potential future starters at 3-5 positions (those plus right tackle, cornerback, defensive end). They probably only currently have enough picks to fill two or three either way, and they probably won’t get a premium enough talent at No. 28 to offset the value of getting multiple picks.

3. I do think Darnell Washington could be that premium talent so I projected them to take him yesterday, but I’ve seen some people project he could still be there when they pick again at No. 60 (this seems very doubtful to me).

I also just don’t really like trades in mock drafts, because they just sort of lead to chaos (too much randomness) so being determined to use the pick led me to take him.

4. Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the few players do be discussed as a potential Bengals pick I would probably view as a bad choice.

I love what the Alabama running back can do with the ball in his hands, but I’m not sure he is an every-down back. He might be a big play waiting to happen, but there would be some John Ross vibes here.

Even if Ross had turned out to be a functional player, choosing the Washington receiver in the first round in 2017 looked like a poor use of resources at the time because he was a luxury pick, not something they really needed while neglecting other needs.

(While I hated the Ross pick immediately, I do see some value in adding Gibbs to this offense, just not enough to justify actually doing it. They have a much better roster now than then, too.)

5. On a related note, general managers who draft Tyree Wilson over Will Anderson and Will Levis over C.J. Stroud get fired.

Wilson and Levis might turn out to be great players, but guess what? Anderson and Stroud were great players in college at great programs against great competition. They have the observable talent and the potential to be great players in the NFL. Maybe don’t overthink this one.