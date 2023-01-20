NFL Draft: Multiple area prep players and Buckeyes set to play in college all-star games

Daniels was the GWOC’s top receiver in 2017 when he caught 66 passes for 1,218 yards and 20 touchdowns for state champion Trotwood-Madison.

He attended Arizona Community College, Northeast Oklahoma A&M and Western Illinois before finishing his career last season at Jackson State for coach Deion Sanders. The 6-1, 180-pounder caught 63 passes for 692 yards and six touchdowns last season and has been identified as one of the top prospects coming from the Football Championship Subdivision this year.

Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Also heading to Las Vegas, where the East-West Shrine Game will be played Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium, are Ohio State defensive tackle Taron Vincent and cornerback Cameron Brown.

Vincent (6-2, 300) had 25 tackles last season, including 2.5 for loss, while helping to provide an anchor in the middle of the Buckeyes’ new-look defense. The former five-star recruit started 20 games over the last two seasons after having his early career marred by injuries.

The 6-0, 192-pound Brown was in and out of the lineup the last two seasons dealing with injuries, but he looked solid when he was out there. The St. Louis native finished with 14 tackles in eight games last season.

The annual Senior Bowl is set for Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Feb. 4.

It will include Dawand Jones, Ohio State’s starter at right tackle the last two seasons and a big player (6-8, 359) with a big upside after the Indiana native concentrated on basketball during much of his younger days.

The Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game are part of the pre-NFL Draft process, giving NFL coaches and scouts a chance to see prospects up close in many cases for the first time.