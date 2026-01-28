No. 24 Miami fights off UMass to go 21-0 in front of packed crowd at Millett Hall

By the end of the night, noise had a number to match it — 9,223 in attendance, the 10th-largest crowd in arena history — roaring the No. 24-ranked Miami RedHawks through turbulence, fatigue and a late free-throw finish for an 86-84 victory over Massachusetts.

“It was packed,” said Steele, Miami’s fourth-year coach. “I was shocked when I went out there. The students were elite. They were loud. They propelled us, quite honestly.”

In a season already stuffed with markers — the best start in program history, 27 straight home wins and a national profile built on an offense that ranks first in Division I in points per game (94.6), field-goal percentage (54.0) and 2-point field-goal percentage (.648) — Tuesday brought something different.

It was a test of posture.

Miami (21-0, 9-0 Mid-American Conference) had to grind itself through a game that Massachusetts (13-9, 4-6) controlled early and threatened to steal late.

“I was just like, ‘Fellas, we just got to land the plane,’” Steele said. “It’s a lot of turbulence up there. It wasn’t always pretty tonight.”

It started with Massachusetts landing the first punches. Marcus Banks, a compact burst of shot-making and confidence, turned early touches into rhythm — then points. He hit four 3-pointers and scored 18, doing most of his damage in a first half that ended with the Minutemen up 47-43, having shot 54.5% and drilled 7 of 11 from deep.

Miami answered the way it has answered everything this year — with firepower and composure, even when the night got interesting.

The RedHawks were without Luke Skaljac — Steele said the team found out right before the game he was out with illness — leaving Miami thin at guard and forcing roles to stretch. Skaljac is expected back for Saturday’s game against Northern Illinois.

So Steele told wing Eian Elmer, who nearly played from start to finish, that he would have to handle the ball more than usual. Veteran Peter Suder barely came off the floor. Freshman Justin Kirby was asked to supply “effort plays.”

Elmer responded with the kind of night that makes a season feel inevitable. He scored a career-high 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting, hit six 3-pointers and lived at the line — 6 of 10 — while also grabbing seven rebounds in 39 minutes.

When he missed his first couple of shots, Steele said, he didn’t blink, though.

“He never lost his confidence,” Steele said. “Water will usually find its level.”

Miami needed every bit of it, because Massachusetts kept tugging the game toward a fight.

Leonardo Bettiol piled up 22 points and 16 rebounds. Daniel Hankins-Sanford scored 16. The Minutemen’s physicality showed up in the lane and on the glass, which Steele said is the “helmets and shoulder pads” trademark of Frank Martin’s teams.

“They deny and they pressure the entire game,” Steele said. “They make every catch contested. They’re hard — probably different than every other team in our league.”

Miami trailed by as many as 10 in the first half, then stitched together stops. Kirby’s activity — seven rebounds, three blocks — helped steady the floor when Miami needed it. Suder ran the show with 13 points, nine assists and only three turnovers, steering an offense that has become a national outlier for efficiency and volume.

Miami eventually nudged ahead late.

Miami attempted 25 free throws in the second half and 38 overall, repeatedly driving “north and south,” as Steele described it, to use Massachusetts’ aggression against it. Brant Byers went 8 of 13 at the line and finished with 12 points. Kirby went a perfect 6 for 6 on free throws.

But Massachusetts kept coming anyway. The Minutemen trimmed Miami’s lead to 86-84 in the final seconds. Suder split a pair of free throws with four seconds left, then Massachusetts had one last breath.

After Suder missed his second free throw, UMass threw up a half-court shot as time expired but missed.

And in the middle of the midweek chaos, which was televised on ESPNU, the crowd never stopped. Steele called it the loudest he’s heard Millett — “not even close” — and framed it as part of the program’s climb.

“We want to give the students a great experience,” Steele said. “These would be moments that the students will remember for the rest of their lives. Our players will remember for the rest of their lives.”

The unbeaten record and national ranking has narrowed the spotlight, too. Steele acknowledged the historical weight after Nebraska’s loss to Michigan left Miami and Arizona as the nation’s lone remaining unbeatens in Division I. He insisted his focus stays on March.

“I could probably care less about the streak and more just about trajectory,” Steele said. “But I also understand how special this is for our university — and our players.”

How special? Millett Hall, which opened in 1968, hosted its first game with Miami ranked Tuesday.

“Every game’s been stressful,” Elmer said. “Our team just stays together, figuring out how to claw our way back in.

“Thankfully, Millett was packed out tonight, so that definitely helped energy get swinging our way.”

Next game

Who: Northern Illinois at Miami

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 980-AM, 1450-AM, 101.5-FM