Nominate your athlete for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week

Nominations are due Monday mornings for contests that took place the previous week. The nominees will be selected through nominations, as well as box scores and game stories.

Voting will begin at noon Monday and continue through Wednesday. The winner will be announced on Friday mornings. The contest will officially begin Monday, Aug. 11 and the first winner will be announced on Friday, Aug. 15.

To nominate an athlete, read the contest rules and fill out the form below:

Loading…

Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week – Official Rules & Guidelines

1. Eligibility

Nominees must be current high school student-athletes in the Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun coverage area.

All sports are eligible during their season.

2. Nominations

Coaches, athletic directors, school administrators, and fans may submit nominations for varsity athletes who made an impact in competition in the previous weeks.

Nominations must include the varsity athlete’s full name, school, sport, grade level and key statistics and/or accomplishments from the season and a portrait or action photo.

Nominations will remain open throughout the season. Athletes can be nominated more than once if they did not win in previous weeks. Nominations will be considered based on performance and do not guarantee being placed on the ballot.

3. Selection Process

Finalists are selected for the weekly ballot by the newspaper’s sports staff based on performance.

A public voting period is held weekly.

The editor will have discretion on the number of times a particular team/school’s athletes can be nominated to ensure fairness and allow for a variety of athletes and schools.

4. Voting

Voting opens at noon each Monday and will be held through Wednesday.

Any attempts to manipulate the voting process may result in disqualification.

5. Recognition

Winners are announced online on Friday morning.

Athletes may be featured in a story, photo, and/or social media post.

6. Conduct & Disqualification

Any athlete found in violation of school or team conduct policies may be disqualified.

The newspaper reserves the right to remove or disqualify nominees or winners at its discretion.

7. Repeat Winners

Athletes are eligible to win once per season to allow for a variety of sports and schools to earn recognition.

For more information, e-mail Sports Editor Michael Cooper at michael.cooper@coxinc.com.