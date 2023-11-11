Northwestern ends half on 11-0 run to take halftime lead vs. Dayton

EVANSON, Ill. — Northwestern ended the first half on an 11-0 run to take a 35-25 halftime lead against the Dayton Flyers on Friday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Ryan Langborg, of Northwestern, led all scorers with 11 points. He made 5 of 7 field goals.

Dayton’s star: Javon Bennett made 2 of 4 3-pointers and scored eight points.

Key stat: Northwestern shot 62.5% (15 of 24) from the field, while Dayton shot 40.9% (9 of 22).

Turning point: Dayton went on a 6-0 run to take its first lead, 25-24, on a layup by Bennett. Northwestern at the 4:53 mark. The Flyers didn’t score the rest of the half, missing its last five shots, as the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run.