D-II state track: Oakwood girls return to top of podium in 4x800 relay

The Oakwood team won the race in 9 minutes, 17.18 seconds. That was more than four seconds better than the second-place team from Hathaway Brown.

“It’s so cool because we won three years ago,” Erwin said, ”and then we’ve just been on the podium ever since. It’s really exciting to finally pull it out and get it together."

Erwin’s sister Elizabeth was a freshman on the 2022 relay team that won in 9:14.83. Bella Butler, Emma Almoney and Grace Hartman also ran for that team.

In 2023, the team of Annie Neff-Isom, Delaney Cahill, Elizabeth Erwin and Katy Butler finished fifth (9:24.72). Last year at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Katherine Erwin, Neff-Isom, Elizabeth Erwin and Cahill finished seventh (9:34.90).

Katherine watched the 2022 team win from the stands.

“It was really inspiring,” she said, “and it’s cool to come back and continue that legacy.”

In other D-II finals Friday:

• Graham senior Taylor Aldredge placed second in the D-II high jump (5-feet-6) behind Fairfield Union’s Christian Thompson (5-8). Aldredge placed fourth as a junior (5-3) and tied for 10th as a sophomore (5-2).

• Northwestern sophomore Crew Estep placed fourth in the D-II shot put (58-11).

In D-II preliminaries:

• Brookville senior Coy Hyre posted the best times in the 100 (10.44, a D-II state meet record) and 200 (21.51).