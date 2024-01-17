Oakwood siblings notch first-place finish at SW Ohio Swimming and Diving Classic

“I was in shock,” Prizler said. “I was seeded third going in and it hadn’t crossed my mind that I could win it.”

Prizler posted a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 19.27 seconds to edge out Turpin sophomore Audrina Sutphin (17:19.31) for the win. Matilda’s family bragging rights were short-lived as just minutes later, her brother Tristan did the same, winning the boys 1,650-freestyle event in 15:39.73.

“We don’t sprint, we’re built for endurance,” Matilda said with a smile.

Her brother agrees.

“My natural endurance helps me in swimming and running,” Tristan said.

A strong work ethic and a solid strategy are also essential in the distance events to tackle the challenge of swimming lap after lap after lap.

“I have to go out fast, keep a steady pace in the middle and then speed up at the end,” Matilda said. “This was definitely a race. She (Sutphin) pushed me a lot.”

Tristan had a bit more breathing room as his Dayton Raiders teammate, Caleb Manning, of Beavercreek, finished second in 15:54.43. Runner-up is a familiar finish for Tristan.

“I’ve been second in this event three times, so it was really satisfying to finally win it,” he said.

The Lumberjacks senior also won the 400-yard individual medley (4:00.14) at the meet that is one of the largest high school events in the country with more than 100 schools and close to 2,500 swimmers competing each year.

The Prizler siblings weren’t the only area swimmers posting first-place finishes.

GIRLS

Springfield Shawnee freshman Lola Derr made a splash in her first Classic appearance with a first-place finish in the 50-yard backstroke (28.32), 50-yard breaststroke (31.86) and 100-yard individual medley (1:01.21).

Centerville senior Anna Gearhart edged out the competition in the 100-yard butterfly (:55.69) while fellow Elks swimmer Gabi Schopperth won both the 50-freestyle (41.93) and 100 backstroke (1:46.80) paralympic events.

BOYS

Sidney senior Jarrett Payne made the most of his final Classic appearance swimming to first-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.30), 100-yard backstroke (:48.40), 200-yard backstroke (1:45.31) and 200-yard individual medley (1:50.73)

Manning won the 500-yard freestyle (4:34.25).

Lebanon freshman Maddox McCart won both the 50-yard freestyle (:48.73) and 100-yard backstroke (1:51.91) paralympic events.

Top teams

Mason won the girls team title and Centerville was the highest-placing Dayton-area girls team with a fifth-place finish. Alter and Oakwood also placed in the top 10 with seventh and ninth-place finishes, respectively.

Swimming powerhouse St. Xavier repeated as boys team champions with Beavercreek earning the top local finish in third place. The Oakwood boys placed 10th.