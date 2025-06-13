Oakwood’s Hartman takes second at NCAA track meet, breaking old 10K run record

Pamela Kosgei of New Mexico won the championship in 31 minutes, 17.82 seconds, followed by Hartman in 31:32.15 — the equivalent of back-to-back 5Ks in 15:46. Hartman’s second-place time was 14 seconds faster than the previous NCAA meet record, set last year by Florida’s Parker Valby.

Hartman had a decorated career at Oakwood High School, leading the Jills’ team to a pair of state track championships. Individually, she won two cross country state championships and six event championships at state track and field across 1,600 meters, 3,200 meters and the 3,200 relay — one as a freshman, three as a junior and two as a senior (her sophomore track season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Thursday’s race capped off a star-studded junior year for Hartman at NC State. Last fall in cross country, she won the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA Southeast Regional championships before finishing fifth at NCAA nationals, leading NC State to a top-10 team finish.

Last winter, she was also named the ACC women’s cross county Scholar-Athlete of the Year, carrying a 4.0 GPA as a psychology major.