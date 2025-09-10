Ohio Prep Sports Media Association High School Football Notebook: Marion Local hangs on, Tipp’s Thomas throws 5 TDs

Let’s take a look.

Lexington’s Joe Caudill stuffed the stat sheet completing 15-of-24 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown while running for 101 yards on 18 carries and a score (69 yards) in the Minutemen’s thrilling 31-28 win over Clear Fork. Caudill also had 14 tackles, a forced fumble, two tackles for loss, a sack and the game-saving interception in the closing seconds to lead the Minutemen on both sides of the ball. Brayden Fogle was his favorite target with five catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns of 57 and 43 yards while Seven Allen added 60 rushing yards on just two carries with a 60-yard score.

Ontario’s Kooper Kilgore ran for 176 yards on just six carries with two touchdowns in the Warriors’ 57-6 win over Madison in Week 3. Six different players ran for TDs with Max Ciroli adding 77 yards on 13 carries and a score, Gavin Miller had 43 yards on five carries and a TD, Trey Remy had 53 yards on four carries and a score, Zane Curry ran for a 15-yard touchdown and Roman Hardy added 38 yards on five carries and a TD. Remy also completed 6-of-8 passes for 69 yards and a 23-yard touchdown pass to Cardae Brown. The Warrior defense forced four turnovers as Guy Trader, Tre Fowler and Cam Powers all had interceptions and Clark Spearman forced a fumble that was recovered by Brady Baumgard. Curry also had three tackles for loss on the night.

Crestview’s Ayden Reymer led the Cougars to a 28-14 win over Keystone with 147 yards rushing on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Liam Kuhn also ran for a score as he had eight yards rushing and completed 9-of-13 passes for 89 yards. Keith Abshire had 42 yards rushing with a score in the win. Karter Goon led a spirited defensive effort with seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup. Kuhn and Lane Robinson came up with interceptions on defense while Dylan Burge and Max Durbin had fumble recoveries to force four total turnovers. Burge forced both fumbles on the night.

Shelby’s Brady Bowman had an insane day with nine catches for 240 yards and four touchdowns, one from Michael Shepherd on a 48-yard connection in a 49-6 win over Bellevue, the Whippets’ first win on their rival’s home turf since 2010. Brayden DeVito went off again completing 12-of-16 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns while running for 72 yards and two more scores. Sam Gwirtz was stellar on defense with six tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a forced fumble and Shepherd and Carter Kessler both came up with sacks and Brice Sampsel also had a pick.

Cardington’s Josh Goers and Wyatt Denney were too much for Bucyrus in a 55-24 win. Goers was just 3 of 4 passing for 50 yards and an interception, but he ran for 170 yards on 13 carries, scoring three times. On defense, he put up eight tackles with a tackle for loss and an interception. Denney ran for 261 yards on 25 carries, scoring three TDs, plus making 11 tackles on defense.

Marion Harding’s Landen Keller ran 29 times for 176 yards during a 20-14 loss to Lima Senior. For the Spartans, quarterback Ja’niaus Hall was 20-for-25 passing for 181 yards in the win, while Amontrae Davis caught 10 passes for 108 yards and ran it 14 times for 71 yards, scoring once on the ground and in the air.

North Union snapped Northmor’s 17-game regular season winning streak by getting a 13-yard touchdown pass in the final moments from Nickolas Hajjar to Griffin Osborne to complete a 19-13 victory.

Norwalk St. Paul junior kicker Nate Griffin got redemption in just a matter of minutes on Sept. 5. Facing Tiffin Calvert at Heidelberg University, the Flyers were about to rally from 14 points down in the final 10 minutes with a touchdown that made it 20-19 with 2:09 left in the game. However, Griffin’s low extra point kick was easily blocked to leave his team down a point. It was his second PAT miss in the game. But the St. Paul defense got the ball back with just over 90 seconds left, and also converted a fourth-and-10 from the Calvert 37. That allowed Griffin the chance at a 27-yard field goal attempt, which he easily boomed through with three seconds left in St. Paul’s 22-20 victory.

Grady Gibb ran 11 times for 120 yards and a touchdown and completed 12-of-13 passes for 171 yards and three TDs as Medina Highland defeated Avon Lake 34-7.

Logan Gooding passed for 311 yards and four touchdowns, but Tiffin Columbian’s comeback attempt fell short in a 35-30 loss at Medina Buckeye. The Tornados trailed 28-3 early in the third quarter before scoring 21 straight points.

Jacob Earnest had a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown, a fumble recovery and tipped a pass that was intercepted by teammate Jude Haller in Wadsworth’s 47-0 victory over rival Medina. The victory was the Grizzlies’ largest in the series since 1921 (63-0).

Hillsboro junior Jeven Hochstuhl had seven carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns (24 and 80 yards), plus a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown that sealed a 49-34 win over Portsmouth West in Week 3. Hillsboro junior Tre Captain had another strong game, finishing with a 38-yard punt return for a touchdown on special teams. Captain also totaled 10 carries for 75 yards and two rushing touchdowns (34 and 7 yards), giving him three touchdowns for the game.

Behind a five-rushing touchdown performance from sophomore quarterback Hudson Lovett, the McClain Tigers brought home some new hardware for their trophy case by defeating the Paint Valley Bearcats, 35-22 in the Battle of Route 41. McClain (2-1) saw their sophomore quarterback have touchdown runs of 6, 1, 2, 9 and 6 yards.

Beverly Fort Frye had nine different ball carriers combine for 403 rushing yards as the Cadets blanked West Virginia Small School power Wheeling Central Catholic 40-0. Gavin Rauch led the ground assault with 102 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries. Tyce Beardsley carried seven times for 99 yards.

Hayden Jones amassed 226 yards of total offense in the Waterford Wildcats’ 49-0 victory over the Shenandoah Zeps. Jones completed 10 of 13 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He had 72 rushing yards on six carries.

Max Swihart was all over the field for Napoleon as the Wildcats came achingly close to snapping an eight-year losing drought vs. Anthony Wayne. The junior linebacker tallied 11 tackles (three TFL), a forced fumble, a sack and a pass break-up in a 7-0 defeat.

Paulding QB Colt Hunt broke the Panthers’ single-season passing yards record with 347 yards and four TDs on 16-of-22 completions in a 33-7 win at Delphos Jefferson on Saturday. Brothers Jordan and Jalen Manz were both recipients of Hunt passes vs. Jefferson with massive efforts in their own right. The former caught nine passes for 215 yards and a touchdown while the latter had two offensive touches, a 23-yard TD run and 60-yard TD catch, while leading Paulding on defense with 11 tackles, two sacks, three TFL and a forced fumble.

Edgerton QB Maddox Baker helped his Bulldogs rally from a 14-0 first-quarter hole by passing for 206 yards and three TDs (17-of-24), including an eventual game-winning TD toss to Kellen Sanchez with 1:12 remaining in a 29-28 win over Montpelier. The Locos rallied to score with 18 seconds left, failed on a two-point conversion try, recovered the onside kick but were picked off on the game’s final play.

Maumee senior quarterback Ben Kubicz threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers won their first game of the season, 42-6 over Toledo Waite. Twin brother Will Kubicz caught three TDs, totaling five catches for 142 yards.

Meadowdale senior quarterback Jordan Brown threw for 207 yards and three TDs and rushed for 80 yards and a score as the Lions beat Troy Christian 48-0.

Middletown Bishop Fenwick senior wide receiver Sean Heberling caught two touchdown passes and had a game-sealing interception in the Falcons’ 24-17 win over Franklin. Fenwick’s defense recorded three sacks and two interceptions in the win. The sacks were one each by Daniel Swift, Kelby Shaffer and Patrick Keefer, and the interceptions were by Heberling and Connor Connell.

Sidney Lehman Catholic senior quarterback Turner Lachey threw for 422 yards and five TDs as the Cavaliers beat Fort Loramie 43-24 to improve to 3-0. Through three games, Lachey has thrown for 1,137 yards and 16 TDs with an 80.6 completion percentage (50-for-62) and no interceptions.

Tippecanoe junior quarterback Larkin Thomas threw for 275 yards and five TDs and rushed for another score as the Red Devils beat Fairborn 55-7 to improve to 3-0.

The Miller Falcons extended their regular-season win streak to seven games with Friday night’s 52-14 non-league win over former Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division rival Southern. Zander Bice rushed for two touchdowns and 200 yards on only eight carries, Noah LeMaster rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on only six carries, Bo Dorsey passed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-5 passing, and Nick Thompson made two receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes defeated the Coal Grove Hornets 34-6 on Friday night in a key early-season non-league game. Austin Gautier carried 19 times for 150 yards and one touchdown, and completed a pass for 23 yards. Walker Stone’s all-around effort included 90 rushing yards and one touchdown on three carries, one reception for a 40-yard touchdown, and 16 tackles on defense including one fumble recovery. Cam Sullivan completed 7-of-9 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown, and rushed four times for 40 yards and one touchdown.

The Athens Bulldogs defeated the Marietta Tigers 33-21 on Friday night in a matchup of former Southeastern Ohio Athletic League rivals. Anthony Sutton carried for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, Briar Thomas completed 11-of-16 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, and Weston Wheatley made six receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown.

The Trimble Tomcats’ defense pitched its second consecutive shutout on Friday night, blanking the Vinton County Vikings 10-0. Individually, Trevor Gowen rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown, and Luke Orsborne added 92 rushing yards and an interception.

The Wheelersburg Pirates defeated the Jackson Ironmen 17-7 on Friday night, defeating the Ironmen for the first time since 2018, which was the same year they last began 3-0. Braylon Rucker completed 7-of-13 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown, and fellow senior Brady Doss made four receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown.

The Lucasville Valley Indians defeated the Piketon Redstreaks 24-7 on Friday night, as Valley started a season 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

The Portsmouth Trojans scored the game’s final 24 points as they scored points in all three phases in their 24-9 non-league victory over Greenup County, Ky. on Friday night. Fernando Poxes rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, Jacob Roth made a field goal and two extra points, and Leeland Scurlock scored on a strip and score on a kickoff return. Portsmouth defeated Greenup for the first time since this former Ohio Kentucky Athletic Conference series was renewed two years ago.

For the third consecutive game, Granville senior Kyle Kirby scored four touchdowns and now has 12 on the season for the 3-0 Blue Aces after they beat rival Johnstown 33-14. It was the 110th meeting and Granville has now won “The Jug” eight consecutive times. Kirby had 165 yards on 21 carries.

Newark senior Bodie Smith went 14 of 16 for 374 yards and four touchdowns, also running for a score in the 52-20 win against rival Zanesville. But the Blue Devils still lead one of Ohio’s longest rivalries 63-54-4.

Avon’s Grant Barr quickly became a favorite and reliable target for senior quarterback Blake Elder Friday night, finishing with 10 receptions for 159 yards and added a 2-point conversion. Barr had 118 yards on 6 catches in the first quarter alone.

Kirtland carried 51 times for 490 yards in a 44-24 win over Perry. Jake LaVerde (193), Ty Bledsoe (153) and John Silvestro (109) all hit the 100-yard mark for the 3-0 Hornets.

T.J. Moore carried 22 times for 251 yards and five touchdowns in VASJ’s 47-7 win over Mansfield Senior.

Jayden Hardy carried 30 times for 176 yards and four touchdowns in Willoughby South’s 40-34 loss to Lyndhurst Brush.

Kyndall McCaleb of Painesville Riverside carried 22 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-7 win over Erie Cathedral Prep.

Gates Mills Hawken quarterback Donovan Moorhead, son of Akron head coach Joe Moorhead, completed 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns. He is a Jacksonville State commit. Charlie Mallett caught 13 passes for 156 yards in the Hawks’ 42-13 win over Gilmour Academy.

Jackson Farley of Mentor ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ 35-21 win over St. Ignatius. Through three games he has run for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Vermilion running back Evan Kuhns had 12 rushes for 181 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half — as the Sailors defeated Willard 60-22 on Saturday.

Junior quarterbacks Cameron Hartman and Brody Schmidt combined to throw for 353 yards and two touchdowns in Dayton Christian’s 35-0 win over Miami Valley Christian Academy. Hartman completed 15-of-23 passes for 224 yards and both touchdowns, while Schmidt was 5-of-6 for 129 yards. On the receiving end for the Warriors, senior Braylen Biffle caught five passes for 120 yards and a touchdown and Caden Shepherd caught five passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Alter’s Drew Cripps had four touchdown runs in the 35-0 win over Linton-Stockton. He ran in scores from 9, 8, 44 and 16 yards for the Knights, who also had a strong defensive effort holding Linton-Stockton to 75 yards of total offense.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Fairmont attempted a two-point conversion run with 8 seconds remaining against La Salle that would have won the game, but the Lancers denied the attempt and the Firebirds lost by one point for the second time this season. Logan Doty ran for 110 yards and a touchdown and J.J. Hill threw a pair of touchdowns to Tyrell Lake and Nolan Stringer in the loss.

Max Miller was 18-of-27 passing for 171 yards and a touchdown and Brady Guttman had seven catches for 112 yards in Springboro’s 21-7 loss at Elder.

Brodie Hopkins had 12 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown to lead Valley View in a win over Bellbrook. Anthony Valenti had one rushing and one receiving touchdown and Brody Gibbs threw for 141 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score for the Spartans.

Carlisle had three interceptions — one each by Michael-Anthony Lista, Jake Fox and Ashton Pelfrey — and the defense held Bethel scoreless in the second half to seal a 43-19 win.

Lakota East quarterback Nile Knutson completed 25-of-27 passes for 327 yards and three touchdowns in the Thunderhawks’ 40-35 loss to Mason. He threw a pair of TD passes to Christopher Bouyer and one to Patrick MacFarlane. MacFarlane had five catches in all for 112 yards. Thunderhawks running back Ryder Hooks had 18 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Mason’s De’Angelo Birch ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns in the Comets’ 40-35 win over Lakota East.

Lakota West’s Tyson Davis caught nine passes for 180 yards and a touchdown in the Firebirds’ 38-6 win over Hamilton, setting a new single-game record for Lakota West. He surpassed the previous record of 156 yards.

Andre Bailey had another good outing, albeit in a loss, running for 120 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton’s 38-6 loss to Lakota West.

Middletown quarterback Joseph Ward threw for 202 yards and a touchdown with receiver Ace Cooper catching five balls for 130 yards and the one touchdown as the Middies moved to 3-0 for the second consecutive year.

Badin christened its new $15 million stadium — Lanni Family Stadium at Matandy SportsPlex — with a 32-18 win over Edgewood behind 148 yards rushing and three touchdowns from senior Lem Grayson. It is the first on-campus stadium in the 60-year history of the school.

Ross had two players run for more than 150 yards in its 28-21 win over Northwest. Lucas Kunkel had 43 carries for 193 yards and a touchdown and Carter Gipson ran the ball 21 times for 164 yards and two scores. The Rams totaled 376 rushing yards in the game.

Behind senior Braylon Rickett’s 213-yard, three touchdown rushing effort, the Manchester Greyhounds improved to 3-0 on the season with a 46-12 road win at Franklin Furnace Green. It is the first 3-0 start for the Greyhounds since 2013. In a memorable night, Rickett also added 16 tackles and two interceptions on the defensive side. Manchester will look to go 4-0 for the first time in school history when they travel to Sciotoville East on Friday night.

Canton McKinley quarterback Trent Hayden was 12-for-26 for 201 yards and two TDs in a 34-12 win over Cleveland Heights. Teammate and running back Kyelin West had 20 carries for 135 yards and one TD in the win.

St. Francis DeSales QB RJ Day was 16-for-19 for 275 yards and five TDs in a 35-18 win over Africentric.

Talawanda senior Lance Cantrell rushed for 313 yards and four touchdowns as the Braves improved to 3-0 with a 45-20 win over Eaton. He has 863 yards and nine TDs in three games.

Lebanon senior quarterback Luke Faler was 15-for-19 through the air for 294 yards and five touchdowns in the first half as the Warriors improved to 3-0 with a 49-14 win over West Clermont. Lebanon’s Greyson McClure had two pick-sixes in the third quarter, the first two career interceptions for the sophomore.

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy senior Griffin Ridner Richard threw for six touchdowns, completing 19-of-25 passes for 264 yards, in a 48-6 win over Madeira.

Clark Montessori QB Bryhaun Ramsey threw for 255 yards and five touchdowns in a 32-6 win over Gamble Montessori.

North College Hill QB Ar’Neil Khar Jr. threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-20 win over Bethel-Tate.

Taylor RB Easton Schrimpf rushed for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-0 win over Woodward.

Milan Parris of Walsh Jesuit caught six passes for 79 yards and three touchdowns and threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Kian McHugh in a 30-6 win over Clarkson North (Canada).

Steven Falkut of Nordonia finished 16-of-21 passing for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 59-46 win over Mayfield.

Brydon Feister of Hoban recorded 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in a 23-21 win over Detroit King.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place QB Lucas Cannady rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans’ 28-21 win over Shroder. He also completed 5-of-8 passes for 65 yards.

St. Marys Memorial’s Caleb Schmidt rushed for 293 yards and broke a 49-year-old school record with six touchdowns in the Roughriders’ 42-14 win over Celina in the 107th Battle of Grand Lake. Schmidt’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter broke the record set in 1976 by Ron Keith.

Cale Nagel’s 35-yard touchdown reception from Brennen Hess with 5:35 remaining in the game allowed Maria Stein Marion Local to escape the Wally Post Athletic Complex with a 21-14 win over St. Henry to extend their national-active best winning streak to 67 straight games. St. Henry’s Jack Huelsman’s 47-yard interception return touchdown in the first quarter was the first points allowed by Marion Local in a regular-season game since Week Five last season.