Ohio State announces football schedule changes

The addition of the game against the Midshipman also necessitated moving a previously scheduled game against Nevada to Sept. 7, 2030.

Though it remains to be seen how much the college football landscape changes over the next five years, Ohio State now has all of its nonconference slots filled through that time except for one.

An open date remains in the 2030 slate, which also includes a game at Georgia on Sept. 14.

Next season, Ohio State will complete a home-and-home series with a trip to Texas and play Ball State and Kent State at home.

In 2027, the Buckeyes begin a home-and-home with Alabama.

Future nonconference schedules:

2026

Sept. 5 – Ball State

Sept. 12 – at Texas

Sept. 19 – Kent State

2027

Sept. 4 – Bowling Green

Sept. 11 – New Hampshire

Sept. 18 – Alabama

2028

Sept. 2 – Buffalo

Sept. 9 – at Alabama

Sept. 16 – Northern Illinois

2029

Sept. 1 – Navy

Sept. 8 – Charlotte

Sept. 15 – Youngstown State

2030