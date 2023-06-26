Ohio State Buckeyes: Big recruiting weekend yields pair of commits

BreakingNews
Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor's sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
19 minutes ago

Ohio State picked up a pair of verbal commitments during a weekend considered vital to its in-state recruiting efforts for the class of 2024.

Cleveland Glenville High School teammates Bryce West and Damarion Witten both announced their decisions Saturday during official visits to Columbus.

The 5-foot-11, 177-pound West is the No. 1-ranked player in Ohio and the No. 4 cornerback in his class per 247Sports Composite rankings.

The four-star prospect is ranked 49th nationally among all players.

The 6-4, 215-pound Witten is ranked 11th in Ohio and the No. 19 tight end in the country.

He is the second tight end to commit to the Buckeyes this year, joining fellow four-star prospect Max LaBlanc of Chattanooga, Tenn. LeBlanc is the No. 14 tight end in the country.

Adding two more Ohioans gives Ohio State seven for the class of ‘24 a few months after Ohio State director of player personnel Marc Pantoni said changes in the recruiting landscape could lead the Buckeyes to pursue more players from closer to home.

The latest commits moved Ohio State up from No. 4 in national recruiting rankings to No. 2 behind Georgia. The Buckeyes jumped Michigan and Florida, though almost six months remain until players can sign national letters of intent and every school is certain to add more players between now and then.

