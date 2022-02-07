Ohio State Buckeyes: New look of football field revealed

One end zone will still say, “OHIO STATE,” and the other will still say, “BUCKEYES,” but the outer boundaries of the field will be gray instead of white.

Caption Columbus, OH - November 19, 2021 - Ohio State University: A view of Ohio Stadium prior to College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images) Credit: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images Credit: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images Caption Columbus, OH - November 19, 2021 - Ohio State University: A view of Ohio Stadium prior to College GameDay Built by the Home Depot. (Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images) Credit: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images Credit: Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

The new design also includes buckeye leaves at the 35-yard lines and a black, white and scarlet stripe pattern in the center of the end lines.

Ohio State moved back to artificial turf at Ohio Stadium in 2007 after experiencing issues with the natural grass field that had a gray Block ‘O’ in the center and “OHIO STATE” and “BUCKEYES” in gray in the end zones but no color background.

The school solicited fan suggestions for the new turf design last year and says it received more than 1,300.

Ultimately, none of the fan designs were chosen, but the school said a majority (59 percent) had the Block ‘O’ at midfield and a plurality (46 percent) maintained the scarlet end zones that faded in recent years under the current configuration.

The new field will be installed in June and July, so fans’ first view will be the Sept. 3 season-opening game against Notre Dame.