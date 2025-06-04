Ohio State Buckeyes: New seating coming to Ohio Stadium in 2026

“We’re proud to introduce a premium seating area on the field level in the south end zone of Ohio Stadium – an investment that reflects our deep commitment to enhancing the fan experience,” Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation-Eugene Smith Endowed Athletics Director Ross Bjork said in a press release. “This addition is designed for passionate members of Buckeye Nation, bringing greater comfort, improved access to the field level, and a wider range of seating options to better serve even more fans.

“It also marks a small key step in the ongoing modernization of Ohio Stadium – ensuring this iconic and wonderful venue continues to evolve while honoring the traditions that makes it so special. We’re dedicated to making every visit to the ’Shoe unforgettable, and this enhancement is another meaningful stride toward delivering the best possible game day experience.”

Fans in the South End Zone Premium Seating sections will be as close as ever to the playing field and south end zone touchdowns, and they will have access to their seats from the same tunnel the Ohio State Buckeyes use to and from their locker room when accessing and leaving the field.

Each of the 400 chairback seat purchases will include full admission to the brand new 1922 Club that will feature all-inclusive food and drinks opportunities before, during and after the game. The 1922 Club will also open in time for the 2026 season.

Deposits for the 400 premium chairback seats, priced at $6,000 for a season, are now being accepted and fans have until June 27 to reserve seats and become an inaugural member.

Suite sales, which will include social access to the 1922 Club, will begin at a later date, but fans interested in a suite can learn more at the above link.

In front of the South End Zone Premium Seating project, the Ohio State University Marching Band will be moving to a new home in the north end of Ohio Stadium. The band was located there for this year’s spring game, and prior to the Ohio Stadium renovation in 2001, the band’s stadium home was in the north end.

The north end location, with a concrete foundation vs. the south stands’ metal foundation, is expected to project the band’s music more effectively, creating an even more challenging atmosphere for visiting teams. An upgraded audio system of microphones in the north end will significantly improve the quality and clarity of the band’s sound and will be in place for the 2025 season.