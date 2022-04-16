Ohio State Buckeyes: Offense sharp early, victorious in spring game

COLUMBUS -- All three quarterbacks threw touchdown passes as the Scarlet squad topped the Gray on Saturday in the Ohio State spring game.
The game was an offense-defense scrimmage with quarterback C.J. Stroud and Co. in scarlet jerseys and the new-look defense in white.
PHOTOS: Ohio State spring game
Stroud hit 14 of his 22 passes for 120 yards, and he threw a 29-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the first possession of the game in front of an announced crowd of 60,007 fans at Ohio Stadium.
The offense dominated the first quarter, putting up a pair of touchdowns while turning the ball over on downs once.
Stroud and backup Kyle McCord both threw touchdown passes while completing 12 of their 15 throws.
The Scarlet tacked on another touchdown midway through the second quarter when third-string running back Evan Pryor found a gap on the right side of the line and zipped into the end zone from 22 yards out.
The next drive ended with a 42-yard field goal by Jake Seibert.
The second quarter went much better overall for the Gray, though, as the defense forced a field goal attempt, two punts and recorded a pair of sacks.
The defense forced another punt to start the third quarter, then third-string quarterback Devin Brown led an eight-play scoring drive capped by a 19-yard pass to Reis Stocksdale.
Garrison Smith kicked a 38-yard field goal on the next possession.
The game utilized a scoring system that rewarded the defense for takeaways, sacks, stops and forced punts while the offense scored in the traditional way.
The offense scored on four of the first six possessions before the defense started to do more to hold its own.
About the Author