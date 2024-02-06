Ohio State Buckeyes: Spring game tickets on sale this week

Explore Buckeyes off to fast start in 2025 recruiting

A limited number of reserved seats will be available for $22 and $37 while general admission is $10 along with service charges. They can be purchased at https://go.osu.edu/2024springgame.

The spring game will conclude 15 spring practices for the Buckeyes, who figure to be one of the favorites in the Big Ten and beyond thanks to the return of most of their starters on defense and transfer portal additions on offense.

Over the years, the spring game has featured various formats, including a true game between sides chosen up by the coaches or players, a practice, a scrimmage between the offense and defense or some combination of those things, but one way or another fans figure to get a look at the veteran defense and what could be a new-look offense.

True freshmen such as cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. of Springfield will also get their first chance to play in front of a large crowd at the Horseshoe.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Spring football is scheduled to begin in the first week of March with practices spread out over the following six weeks.

Since the stadium reopened after a major, multi-year renovation in 2002, Ohio State has averaged 61,258 fans for its spring games with a high of 100,189 in 2016.

Excluding a game held in Cincinnati in 2013 because of more work on Ohio Stadium and the 2021 game played under attendance restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ohio State has averaged 64,542 fans at its spring games.

Season tickets for the regular season, which begins Aug. 31 against Akron, are already on sale at https://go.osu.edu/ftbix.

For the general public, season tickets start at $623 for the seven games.

2024 Ohio State football schedule:

8/31 Akron

9/7 Western Michigan

9/21 Marshall

9/28 at Michigan State

10/5 Iowa

10/12 at Oregon

10/26 Nebraska

11/2 at Penn State

11/9 Purdue

11/16 at Northwestern

11/23 Indiana

11/30 Michigan