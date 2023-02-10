Ohio State Buckeyes: Standout receiver Dimitrious Stanley passes away

That trip might never have materialized without Stanley, who got Ohio State’s win at No. 5 Notre Dame in 1996 started with an 85-yard return of the opening kickoff.

A week later, his 42-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter set the tone for a 38-7 thrashing of No. 4 Penn State at Ohio Stadium.

One week after that, Stanley caught 10 passes for 199 yards as Ohio State avoided a home upset at the hands of unranked Wisconsin, a 17-14 win in which his 42-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner.

The son of former Ohio State running backs coach Wayne Stanley, Dimitrious remained in central Ohio after his playing career and was a regular on local media shows.

The 48-year-old leaves behind a wife and young daughter.