Ohio State Buckeyes: What to know about the spring game

Ohio State football concludes spring practice Saturday with the annual Scarlet and Gray Game.
This time it will be mostly a scrimmage between the offense and the defense starting at noon at Ohio Stadium.
Big Ten Network will broadcast the game, and tickets are still available at http://go.osu.edu/fbtix.
General admission is $7, and the university says a limited number of reserved seats are available at $15 and $30 (plus service charges).
Parking is free throughout campus with the exception of the West Stadium lot (immediately to the west of the stadium) and the lot north of St. John Arena, which is set aside for disability.
The offense will be in scarlet jerseys with the defense in gray/white, and head coach Ryan Day said the No. 1 units will face each other followed by the second units and third units opposing each other.
After an opening “thud” period (no tackling to the ground), the action will be full-go.
OSU also wants fans who plan to attend the game to be aware of construction causing Cannon Drive to be closed between W. 12th Ave. and Herrick Drive. That intersection is also closed along with the John Herrick Bridge.
About the Author