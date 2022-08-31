BreakingNews
Clearcreek Twp. officer who was shot is out of surgery, still critical
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jim Knowles explains importance of cornerbacks in Ohio State defense

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Jim Knowles explains importance of cornerbacks in Ohio State defensive scheme

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top