No. 1 Ohio State dominates UCLA 48-10 with highlight plays from Peoples and Styles

James Peoples scored two touchdowns as the ground game had 222 yards. Special teams also came up big as Lorenzo Styles Jr. had a 100-yard kickoff return.

“It was businesslike, workmanlike,” coach Ryan Day said. “We had an opportunity to play some of the younger guys, we got the run game going, defense played strong and the kickoff return was good to see.”

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) scored on their first five possessions against a Bruins’ squad that was without quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who missed the game due to a concussion.

Peoples had the highlight play of the game on his 19-yard touchdown with 1:19 remaining in the first half. On first-and-10, he took Julian Sayin’s handoff and went around right end. Peoples hurdled over UCLA defensive back Cole Martin at the 10 and landed at the 7 as he didn’t break stride and reached the end zone for the first time this season.

Peoples, who said both of his parents were hurdlers in college, said his was on instinct.

“After I did it, it was kind of like a movie. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do?’ I feel like sometimes you try to gage it, you try to arrange it, but at the end of the day, just instinct,” said Peoples, who also had an 8-yard score late in the fourth quarter. “When I saw him go low, I just went high, and I just cleared him.”

After Kwazi Gilmer’s 18-yard TD reception put UCLA (3-7, 3-4) on the board late in the third quarter, Styles went coast to coast for Ohio State’s first kick return score since 2010. Styles fielded it near the goal line on the right corner, ran to his left and had a wide opening at the Ohio State 20 as he went untouched and extended Ohio State’s lead to 41-7.

It was the Buckeyes’ first 100-yard kick return since Ted Ginn at Minnesota in 2005.

“Honestly, like, it was kind of easy on my part. Just ran. I didn’t have to make no moves, make no one miss. So my teammates did a great job,” Styles said.

UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper agreed with Styles’ assessment by saying “I think it was a no DNA touchdown. I don’t think anybody touched him.”

Sayin completed 23 of 31 passes for 184 yards and a TD despite mostly being without his top two targets. Smith was listed as questionable on the pregame availability report due to an undisclosed injury and junior Tate missed a second straight game due to lower leg tightness.

Smith saw limited action in the first half and had four receptions for 40 yards, including a one-handed, 18-yard catch on the opening possession.

Sayin completed his first 11 passes and was 18 of 21 in the first half, including an 11-yard touchdown to Bryson Rodgers with 4:50 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Buckeyes’ lead to 17-0.

“The running backs did a really good job, but we showed a lot of depth there and the receiver room looked good tonight,” Sayin said. “I mean, those younger guys really stepped up for us big and you know, whether they were blocking or making big time catches to convert on third down and fourth down. It was awesome to see their work paying off.”

Brandon Inniss was the Buckeyes’ top receiver with six catches for 30 yards.

Bo Jackson was Ohio State’s top running back with 112 yards on 15 carries, and opened the scoring with a 1-yard run up the middle. Isaiah West also scored for the Buckeyes.

Luke Duncan completed 16 of 23 passes for 154 yards in his first collegiate start. Skipper said Iamaleava went into concussion protocol early in the week and that Duncan found out he would get the start on Friday night.

“I gave him the best advice ever. Just throw the ball at our color jersey. That’s all I told him,” said Skipper about his advice to Martin.

The Bruins had only 50 yards in the first half and didn’t get into Ohio State territory until Rico Flores’ 51-yard catch and run to the Buckeyes 19 with 1:44 remaining in the third quarter.

“It was nice to get in that rhythm and just wish we could’ve started earlier,” Duncan said.

The Takeaway

UCLA: The Bruins are 3-4 under Skipper and have dropped three straight. The loss also gave them their second straight losing season and seventh since 2016.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes are headed for a 12th straight week as the nation’s top-ranked team, which would be the third-longest run atop the AP poll in school history.

Up Next

UCLA: Hosts Washington next Saturday.

Ohio State: Hosts Rutgers next Saturday.