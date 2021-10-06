dayton-daily-news logo
X

VIDEO: Mitch Rossi talks about his career journey at Ohio State

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Ohio State football senior Mitch Rossi talks about his career journey with Buckeyes

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top