dayton-daily-news logo
X

VIDEO: Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau on where he got his football acumen

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State DE J.T. Tuimoloau on where he got his football acumen

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top