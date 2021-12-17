Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

VIDEO: Ohio State LB Steele Chambers talks about lessons from Michigan game

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Steele Chambers talks about lessons from Michigan game

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top