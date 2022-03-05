Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WATCH: Alter cuts down nets after winning girls basketball regional final over Badin

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Alter cuts down nets after winning girls basketball regional final over Badin in Springfield on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top