Breaking: Man sentenced on gun, other charges connected to investigation into teen’s death

WATCH: Centerville grad Gabe Cupps talks transfer from Indiana to Ohio State

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

WATCH: Centerville grad Gabe Cupps talks transfer from Indiana to Ohio State for his basketball career
In Other News
1
H.S. Results 10/11
2
Ohio State Buckeyes add Bill Davis to staff