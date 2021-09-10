dayton-daily-news logo
X

WATCH: Cody Simon on representing Ohio State past and present

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon on representing Ohio State football past and present, previews Oregon

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top