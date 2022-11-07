BreakingNews
Mother, son open new Italian restaurant in former Palermo’s Restaurant
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WATCH: Indiana Hoosiers football coach Tom Allen on quarterback Connor Bazelak

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top