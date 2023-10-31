Ohio State dealing with injuries at multiple positions

COLUMBUS — Ohio State began preparations for its ninth game of the season with some injury questions at multiple positions.

Perhaps of most significance, head coach Ryan Day indicated he will have his starting quarterback available — and maybe his No. 2 — when the Buckeyes travel to Rutgers on Saturday.

Explore 5 takeaways from the win at Wisconsin

Kyle McCord was visibility limping late in the win at Wisconsin on Saturday night, and he was seen after the game with ice on his left ankle/foot area.

Although third-stringer Tristan Gebbia warmed up at one point on the sideline, McCord did not miss a snap, and Day indicated it was something he should be able to play through.

“At this time of year you’re going to have — everybody does — bumps and bruises and things,” Day said. “(That is) the difference between being hurt and being injured. He’s another example of a guy who really fought through it and showed toughness in that game.

Backup quarterback Devin Brown was unavailable the last two weeks after suffering a sprained ankle at Purdue on Oct. 14, but Day said he is expected to return to practice this week.

Whoever is taking the snaps, he will not be handing off to Miyan Williams.

One week after he led Ohio State with 62 yards on 24 carries in a win over Penn State, the 5-foot-9, 226-pounder was a surprise addition to the injury report on game day.

Day said Tuesday the senior from Cincinnati’s season is over after Williams underwent an unidentified procedure.

Williams and junior TreVeyon Henderson traded status as Ohio State’s No. 1 back last season as both battled injuries, but Henderson has been the starter when healthy this season.

Chip Trayanum has served as the primary backup with Williams relegated to short-yardage specialist until Henderson missed three games as a result of what he termed a “cheap shot” during Ohio State’s win at Notre Dame on Sept. 24.

Henderson returned Saturday to rush for 162 yards on 24 carries against the Badgers while Trayanum had six carries for 13 yards.

To supplement those two, the Buckeyes could consider taking the redshirt off sophomore Dallan Hayden, who has excelled when called upon each of the last two seasons.

Hayden has played in two games, so he could play two more without losing a year of eligibility, or he could take on a weekly role the rest of the way.

“Miyan’s done a lot of great things for us, and that’s a big hit for that room and for our team, but the good news is we have some good depth in that room and (running backs coach Tony Alford has) done a good job of building it,” Day said.

ANALYSIS: All of Ohio State's strengths and weaknesses were on display at Wisconsin https://t.co/KIaK1mVhDm — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) October 31, 2023

Beyond the backfield, Day said No. 2 receiver Emeka Egbuka is likely to play Saturday after missing the last two games with a leg injury, but news was not so promising on the other side of the ball.

Lathan Ransom, a senior safety who has become one of the more important players in Jim Knowles’ defensive scheme that relies heavily on the last line of defense, suffered a leg injury Saturday night and was unable to finish the game.

Day, who prefers not to talk about injuries unless they are long-term, said the staff will know more about his status later in the week.

“We’re still trying to figure out kind of the timeline on that, but yeah, we definitely have a better idea, just not definitive,” Day said.

Not having Ransom would likely mean more snaps for both Sonny Styles and Jordan Hancock, who have shared the third safety role (known as the Nickel) for much of the season depending on down and distance or the style of offense the Buckeyes are facing.

While the 6-4, 230-pound Styles is primarily used as a run-stopper and blitzer and can also play linebacker, the 6-1, 185-pound Hancock is a natural cornerback.

That means Hancock is called upon on many passing downs or in games when pure coverage skills are needed on the opposing team’s slot receiver, as was the case at Wisconsin.

Knowles did not give away Ransom’s status, but he said he would be comfortable with Styles playing more deep safety and Hancock being the full-time nickel.

“I think they’ve both proven themselves in a lot of different dimensions, so I don’t have any concerns about it,” Knowles said

SATURDAY’S GAME

Ohio State at Rutgers, Noon, CBS, 1410.