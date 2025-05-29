Ohio State football announces early-season start times, including Texas

The season-ending clash with Michigan in Ann Arbor will also be a noon start and also air on Fox, as it has since 2017.

In Week 2, Ohio State will play host to Grambling at 3:30 p.m. in a game to be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, and the Buckeyes’ Week 3 game against Ohio University will kick off at 7 p.m.

The latter contest will require a subscription to the Peacock streaming service from NBC.

Ohio State’s other eight regular season kickoff times will be announced after the start of the season either 12 or six days before they take place.

The university also announced “pick-three” ticket plans will go on sale June 16, OSU Alumni Association members will be able to buy single-game tickets June 24, and sales to the general public are set to begin June 27.

More information on min-plan and single game ticket options can be found at https://go.osu.edu/fbtix.

2025 Ohio State Football Schedule

Aug. 30 – Texas – 12 Noon (FOX)

Sept. 6 – Grambling – 3:30 p.m. (BTN)

Sept. 13 – Ohio University – 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Sept. 20 – Off

Sept. 27 – at Washington

Oct. 4 – Minnesota (Homecoming)

Oct. 11 – at Illinois

Oct. 18 – at Wisconsin

Oct. 25 – Off

Nov. 1 – Penn State

Nov. 8 – at Purdue

Nov. 15 – UCLA

Nov. 22 – Rutgers

Nov. 29 – at Michigan – 12 Noon (Fox)