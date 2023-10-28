Ohio State Football Injury Report: 3 starters return, 2 key reserves out at Wisconsin

Ohio State will take on Wisconsin with a relatively full deck.

After running back TreVeyon Henderson, receiver Emeka Egbuka and cornerback Denzel Burke all missed last week’s win over Penn State, all are available for the prime-time date with the Badgers on Saturday.

Ohio State and Wisconsin have gone through major evolutions since last meeting in Madison https://t.co/8SP48yTzyC — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) October 28, 2023

There are two noteworthy names listed “out” on the availability chart: backup quarterback Devin Brown and running back Miyan Williams.

Brown left the game last week with an ankle injury, and head coach Ryan Day said he would not be available in the short term.

Senior graduate transfer Tristan Gebbia likely will be Ohio State’s No. 2 quarterback behind starter Kyle McCord, though Day did not rule out calling upon true freshman Lincoln Kienholz.

Williams was Ohio State’s leading rusher last week with Henderson sidelined, and he has often been the Buckeyes’ runner of choice when they bring in a jumbo package in short-yardage situations.

Brown also had been used as running quarterback option in the red zone the past two games, so the combined absence of Brown and Williams could have a significant impact on Ohio State’s short-yardage scheming.

Cornerback Jyaire Brown, a sophomore from Lakota West, also is unavailable along with senior safety Ja’Had Carter and freshman receiver Kyion Grayes.