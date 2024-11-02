Ohio State leads Penn State 14-10 at half after falling behind early

They quickly added to their lead when Zion Tracy cut in front of a slant pass from Howard intended for Jeremiah Smith and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown.

That gave PSU a 10-point lead with 5:37 left in the first quarter, but the Buckeyes bounced back with a well-crafted, efficient seven-play drive that covered 74 yards in 3:32.

Howard capped it with a 25-yard throwback pass to Emeka Egbuka, who got open on the backside after the Buckeyes feigned a run to the left.

The drive also featured 22-yard run by Quinshon Judkins, who found a lot of open field after taking an option pitch from Howard.

The Buckeyes took the lead on a play similar to the first touchdown pass, lining up receiver Brandon Inniss at tight end, faking a toss to the right then throwing to Inniss on a crossing route to the left. Inniss then outran the defense to the end zone for a 22-yard score.

Ohio State looked like it was going up 21-10 on a 13-yard run by Howard midway through the second quarter, but Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley punched the ball out near the 2-yard line and it went off Howard’s knee out of bounds in the end zone for a touchback.

That gave the ball to the Nittany Lions at their 20-yard line. They were not able to score off that possession but looked prime to take the lead in the closing seconds after getting the ball near midfield with 1:51 left.

They drove to the Ohio State 3-yard line, but Allar’s fade pass into the corner of the end zone turned into another touchback when cornerback Davison Igbinosun took the ball away from Penn State receiver Harrison Wallace III before going out of bounds.

That allowed the Buckeyes to take a knee, run the last 11 seconds off the clock and take a 14-10 lead into the locker room.

Howard completed 10 of 15 passes for 118 yards in the first half while Judkins ran for 47 yards.

Allar was 6-for-13 passing for 62 yards and led the Nittany Lions with 41 yards rushing.