Ohio State-Michigan: What to know about The Game

Who: No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0, Big Ten) at No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0)

When: 12 p.m., Saturday

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.

TV/Radio: Fox/1410

Series history: Michigan leads 60-52-6. The Wolverines have won two in a row after losing 15 out of the previous 16.

Last meeting: Ohio State led 20-17 at halftime, but Michigan put together a pair of long scoring drives to take control of the game then put it away with a pair of breakaway touchdown runs by Donovan Edwards to win 45-23 last season in Columbus.

Coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day is 56-6 in five seasons, including 39–2 in the Big Ten. He is 1-2 against the Wolverines. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 82-25 in nine seasons at Michigan and 140-52 in 16 seasons as a college head coach. He is 2-5 against the Buckeyes as a head coach.

Ohio State notes: The Buckeyes are 7-4-1 in games in which and Wolverines are ranked in the top five, and OSU is 12-11-2 in games when both are in the top 10… The Buckeyes are averaging 178 yards rushing in their last four games after averaging 128.6 in their first seven games… Ohio State is No. 1 in the nation in passing yards allowed (144.4 per game), second in points allowed (9.3 per game) and third in total defense (252.9 yards per game)… Ohio State also leads the Big Ten in passing offense (283.7 ypg.), total offense (429.3 ypg.) and third down defense… Ohio State has three players from the state of Michigan: DB Cam Martinez (Muskegon) and brothers Cayden and Kai Saunders (Northville). They are the sons of former Ohio State tight end Cedric Saunders.

Michigan notes: Offensive coordinator and line coach Sherrone Moore is acting head coach for the Wolverines while Harbaugh continues to be suspended by the Big Ten as a program punishment for a sign-stealing scheme that has drawn an NCAA investigation… The Wolverines are 32-24-4 when hosting the Buckeyes and 24-22-3 in Michigan Stadium… Michigan leads the nation in scoring defense (9.0) and total defense (234.8 yards per game)… The Wolverines lead the Big Ten in scoring (38.3 points per game), third down offense, red zone defense and turnover margin (plus-12)… Northmont graduate Rod Moore is one of eight Wolverines from Ohio.

Quoted: Harbaugh on his team dealing with his absence on game days:

“It’s really a battle-tested team. And empowering people. It’s really that. Empowering our coaches and empowering our our players and just an amazing job that they’ve done. Amazing effort the way our players have gone about things. I just think back over the last five, six weeks especially, it’s been like a high-pitched siren. Like a deafening ear-piercing noise and just after a while, start to tolerate it. And then before you know it, just block it out.”

Next week: The winner will play Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. The loser will await a bowl bid.

Prediction: Ohio State 20, Michigan 13