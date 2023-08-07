BreakingNews
Teen killed in Piqua double shooting ID’d; Suspect’s bond set at $1 million

Ohio State ranked fourth in first football coaches poll of 2023

Ohio State will begin the season ranked fourth in the AFCA coaches poll from USA Today.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia is No. 1 followed by Michigan and Alabama.

The Bulldogs received 61 first-place votes while the Crimson Tide got four, and Ohio State got one. The Wolverines were not No. 1 on any ballots, but they have the highest preseason rankings in program history, at least as far as the coaches poll is concerned.

LSU rounds out the top five followed by No. 6 USC, No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Florida State, No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Tennessee.

No. 21 Wisconsin is the only other Big Ten team in the preseason coaches’ top 25, but Iowa is 26th while Minnesota, Maryland and Illinois all received votes as well.

Notre Dame, coached by Wayne High School graduate Marcus Freeman and set to host Ohio State on Sept. 23, is No. 13.

The SEC has the most teams in the top 25 with six while the Pac-12 and the Big 12 have five, but the Big Ten’s four do top the ACC’s three.

The Associated Press preseason poll is scheduled to be released next week.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

