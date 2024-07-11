Ohio State sending more than 20 athletes to Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin in a little more than two weeks, and Ohio State will be well-represented.
Twenty-four current, former and future Buckeyes are set to compete, including seven members of Team USA and another eight who will suit up for Team Canada.
Ten countries will have a competitor from Ohio State in all.
The games are scheduled to take place from July 26-Aug. 11.
United States
- Katelyn Abeln* - Pistol
- Hunter Armstrong* – Swimming
- Keana Hunter# – Artistic Swimming
- Ada Korkhin – Pistol
- Henry Leverett* – Pistol
- Ruby Remati – Artistic Swimming
- Kyle Snyder* - Wrestling
Canada
- Fares Arfa* - Fencing
- Duan Asemota* – Track & Field
- Alex Axon – Swimming
- Emma Finlin# – Swimming
- Scarlett Finn# - Artistic Swimming
- Eleanor Harvey* - Fencing
- Tristan Jankovics – Swimming
- Nichelle Prince* – Soccer
France
- Maximilien Chastanet* – Fencing
- Elodie Ravera-Scarramozzino* – Rowing
Germany
- Lena Hentschel – Diving
Ireland
- Ciara McGing* – Diving
Lithuania
- Tomas Navikonis – Swimming
Nigeria
- Sade Olatoye* – Track & Field
Puerto Rico
- Kristen Romano* – Swimming
Spain
- Aina Cid* – Rowing
Trinidad & Tobago
- Leah Bertrand – Track & Field
*Former Buckeye; #Incoming freshman
