Ohio State sending more than 20 athletes to Paris Olympics

2 hours ago
The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin in a little more than two weeks, and Ohio State will be well-represented.

Twenty-four current, former and future Buckeyes are set to compete, including seven members of Team USA and another eight who will suit up for Team Canada.

Ten countries will have a competitor from Ohio State in all.

The games are scheduled to take place from July 26-Aug. 11.

United States

  • Katelyn Abeln* - Pistol
  • Hunter Armstrong* – Swimming
  • Keana Hunter# – Artistic Swimming
  • Ada Korkhin – Pistol
  • Henry Leverett* – Pistol
  • Ruby Remati – Artistic Swimming
  • Kyle Snyder* - Wrestling

Canada

  • Fares Arfa* - Fencing
  • Duan Asemota* – Track & Field
  • Alex Axon – Swimming
  • Emma Finlin# – Swimming
  • Scarlett Finn# - Artistic Swimming
  • Eleanor Harvey* - Fencing
  • Tristan Jankovics – Swimming
  • Nichelle Prince* – Soccer

France

  • Maximilien Chastanet* – Fencing
  • Elodie Ravera-Scarramozzino* – Rowing

Germany

  • Lena Hentschel – Diving

Ireland

  • Ciara McGing* – Diving

Lithuania

  • Tomas Navikonis – Swimming

Nigeria

  • Sade Olatoye* – Track & Field

Puerto Rico

  • Kristen Romano* – Swimming

Spain

  • Aina Cid* – Rowing

Trinidad & Tobago

  • Leah Bertrand – Track & Field

*Former Buckeye; #Incoming freshman

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

