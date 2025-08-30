Ohio State starts defense of national title with victory against No. 1 Texas

Julian Sayin’s touchdown pass to Carnell Tate in fourth the difference
Ohio State's Carnell Tate catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Texas on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Ohio State's Carnell Tate catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Texas on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes unveiled a 2024 national championship banner at Ohio Stadium on Saturday and then made a statement about being a front-runner for the 2025 championship, blanking No. 1 Texas 14-7 in the season opener for both teams.

CJ Donaldson Jr. ran for a one-yard touchdown on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter to give Ohio State a 7-0 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Julian Sayin threw a 40-yard touchdown to Carnell Tate to double the Ohio State advantage.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State defense kept Texas, led by first-time starter Arch Manning, out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. Manning threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone with 3 minutes, 28 seconds left in the fourth.

Texas got the ball back with the chance to drive for a game-tying touchdown. The Buckeyes clinched the victory when Manning threw a 3-yard pass on 4-and-5 as the drive stalled at the Ohio State 47-yard line.

Manning completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one interception. Sayin completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards.

No. 3 Ohio State beat Texas for the second time in 2025. The Buckeyes beat the Longhorns 28-14 in the College Football Playoff semifinals in January.

In Other News
1
Jorge, Sando star as Dragons winning streak reaches highest level in 23...
2
High school football roundup: Springboro’s Miller throws for three TDs...
3
McCoy: Late De La Cruz error proves costly as Reds fall to Cardinals...
4
High school football: Defense stellar in Middletown’s victory over...
5
High school football: Springfield falls to D-II powerhouse Walsh Jesuit...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.