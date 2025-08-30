Ohio State starts defense of national title with victory against No. 1 Texas

In the fourth quarter, Julian Sayin threw a 40-yard touchdown to Carnell Tate to double the Ohio State advantage.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State defense kept Texas, led by first-time starter Arch Manning, out of the end zone until the fourth quarter. Manning threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone with 3 minutes, 28 seconds left in the fourth.

Texas got the ball back with the chance to drive for a game-tying touchdown. The Buckeyes clinched the victory when Manning threw a 3-yard pass on 4-and-5 as the drive stalled at the Ohio State 47-yard line.

Manning completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one interception. Sayin completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards.

No. 3 Ohio State beat Texas for the second time in 2025. The Buckeyes beat the Longhorns 28-14 in the College Football Playoff semifinals in January.