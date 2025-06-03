OHSAA baseball: Top seeds, Cinderellas charge into regional tournament

That includes Springboro, a No. 1 seed in Division I, facing GWOC foe and No. 2 seed Beavercreek at 5 p.m. Wednesday after Mason and Cincinnati Oak Hills square off earlier in the afternoon.

The Panthers (20-8) and Beavers (23-5) split their regular season matchups with both teams winning at home in late April.

In Division III, Monroe plays No. 1 seed Hamilton Badin at 2 p.m. followed by Hamilton Ross against No. 1 seed Butler.

Ross reached this point by upsetting another Miami Valley League team — Tippecanoe — 12-2 in a district final over the weekend while Butler improved to 27-3 by stopping Cincinnati LaSalle 2-0.

The Aviators have outscored the opposition 40-0 in three postseason games and are aiming to get back to the state final four for the first time since 2000 while Badin is looking to make back-to-back trips to the state tournament.

The winners in each division will be back in Oxford Thursday for the regional finals.

Xenia will also host multiple games in multiple divisions over three days.

Edgewood is set to play Whitehouse Anthony Wayne from the Northwest district in a Division II contest at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Athletes In Action complex on the south side of town. That is after Teays Valley faces Loveland in the other semifinal.

The Cougars rallied from down 4-0 in the seventh inning to beat Troy 5-4 in the district final last Thursday to improve to 22-7. They are in the regional tournament for the first time since 1981.

On Wednesday, Indian Hill faces Fenwick at 2 p.m. in Xenia with Roger Bacon facing Plain City Jonathan Alder at 5 p.m. in Division IV action.

The Division II regional final is set for 2 p.m. Thursday with the Division IV final to follow at 5.

Elsewhere in Greene County, Cedarville could enjoy a quasi-home-field advantage after upsetting No. 2 seed Fort Loramie in a Division VII district final over the weekend.

The Indians, seeded seventh, topped the Redskins 2-0 Saturday in Anna as sophomore Xavier Pauling held Fort Loramie to four hits, walked one and struck out five.

Next up is a short trip across the street to face Fayetteville-Perry at Cedarville University’s Yellow Jacket Field at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Perry is a No. 1 seed and got to the regional semifinals by topping fellow No. 1 seed Newton 5-4 in the district final.

Also set to play Wednesday in Cedarville are No. 3 seed Russia and Sycamore Mohawk from the Northwest district. They will play at 5 with the winners set to face off in a regional final Thursday at 5.

Minster is also still alive in Division VII and will face New Riegel of the Northwest district at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Bowling Green while Graham plays Miami Valley Christian Academy and Fairfield Cincinnati Christian plays Ironton on Tuesday in Mason in Division V.

In Divisin VI, Marion Local will face Bloomdale Elmwood at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hamler, and Fort Recovery will take on Cincinnati Summit Country Day at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Newton High School in Pleasant Hill.

The state tournament is set to take place June 12-14 with games to be played at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton and Canal Park in Akron.