‘One of the most thoroughly miserable Bengals seasons of my lifetime’: Social media reacts to Cincinnati’s embarrassing loss to Baltimore

The Bengals were embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens, falling 24-0 on Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium. Joe Burrow threw two interceptions for the second straight week, including a pick-six in the fourth quarter that sealed the Ravens victory.

Cincinnati dropped to 4-10 and are now officially on the clock for the 2026 NFL draft.

Here’s how social media reacted to the ugly Bengals loss in frigid conditions in Cincinnati:

Bengals fall 24-0 to the Baltimore Ravens, their first shutout loss at home since 2017. Officially eliminated from the playoffs for a third straight year. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) December 14, 2025

The Bengals offense today, and how each drive ended



Drive 1: Chase drop + Free DT/Burrow takes sack out of FG range.

Drive 2: Chase tips ball, pick.

Drive 3: Iosivas drop (also shaky throw down the seam?)

Drive 4: Orlando Brown hold

Drive 5: Chase drops low throw in FG range in… — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 14, 2025

With the exception of the brief burst of fun provided by Joe Flacco in mid-October, this has been one of the most thoroughly miserable Bengals seasons of my lifetime.



And THAT’s saying something. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) December 14, 2025

Bengals offense playing with “Friday before 3-day-weekend” intensity — Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) December 14, 2025

As Ravens D dictates things, Zac keeps looking at his sheet.

He’s so confused. It’s so sad. #Bengals — LanceMcAlister (@LanceMcAlister) December 14, 2025

Bengals-Ravens are a miniature version of the Monday night game between the Pats and Giants in Week 13. The Ravens have been more physical, more aggressive and have taken the initiative every step of the way. It's almost like they are playing for their playoff lives. — Jeff Erickson (@Jeff_Erickson) December 14, 2025

Hey, thanks for digging out of the snow and single degree temps and coming this NFL game.



Your seat is covered in snow and ice.



Have a blessed day. pic.twitter.com/WU7dZV9wMj — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 14, 2025

Joe Burrow's pick-six gives the #Bengals FIVE pick-sixes on the season, setting a franchise record for most in a single-season (with games remaining):



Joe Burrow, 2

Joe Flacco, 2

Jake Browning, 1



The NFL record is eight by the Miami Dolphins in 2024. — joshkirkendall.bsky.social (@Josh_Kirkendall) December 14, 2025

Bengals offense is getting boo'd off the field. — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) December 14, 2025

Down three scores in the third quarter is when you want to take as much time as possible between offensive snaps. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) December 14, 2025

The UC Bearcat out here stiff-arming little kids into oblivion. pic.twitter.com/cXJUpO5elA — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 14, 2025

Bengals down 17 in the 4th quarter



Check down for 7

Run for 1.5

Run for 0.5 and Perine gets hurt



4th and 1 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 14, 2025

How is that not a flag pic.twitter.com/3hdNKAMzzO — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) December 14, 2025

Bengals fans year after year pic.twitter.com/KSVi3LzFDe — Tim Rogers (@TheTimRogers) December 14, 2025