Orlando Magic will have two former Flyers on NBA Summer League roster

Jalen Crutcher is coming off career-best season in NBA G League
Dayton's Jalen Crutcher scores against North Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at UD Arena.

Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer

49 minutes ago
Former Dayton Flyers guard Jalen Crutcher will return to the NBA Summer League for the fifth consecutive year.

The Orlando Magic released their Summer League roster on Wednesday, and Crutcher was on it, along with former Dayton forward Nate Santos, who signed as an undrafted free agent last week.

The NBA Summer League will take place at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev., from July 10-20. The Magic start play at 7:30 p.m. July 10 against the Sacramento Kings. The game will air on NBA TV.

Crutcher, a 2021 University of Dayton graduate, first played in the Summer League in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks. He appeared in four games, averaging 5.3 points in 18.9 minutes per game.

In 2022, Crutcher appeared in five Summer League games for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 6.6 points in 26.5 minutes per game.

In 2023, Crutcher appeared in four Summer League games for the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 4.8 points in 14.6 minutes per game.

Crutcher was again on the Pelicans roster in the Summer League in 2024 but did not see any action.

Crutcher, 25, has spent most of the last four seasons in the NBA G League. He averaged a career-best 19.4 points and 7.0 assists per game last season for the Greensboro Swarm.

Crutcher made his NBA debut in February 2024. He appeared in one game for the Pelicans on Feb. 27, 2024, playing three minutes. He earned a second promotion to the Pelicans last season but did not appear in any games.

