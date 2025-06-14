Pacers fall in Game 4 despite strong performance by Toppin

Toppin made 7 of 12 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 5 3-pointers, and tallied seven rebounds. He played just short of 29 minutes, the most time he has seen in a playoff game in two seasons with the Pacers.

“Obi did some terrific things tonight,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said in the postgame press conference. “Ben (Mathurin) was great in the last game. The next game we’re going to have to have more guys step forward.”

The Thunder evened the series at 2-2. Game 5 will be Monday in Oklahoma City. The teams will return to Indianapolis for Game 6 on Thursday. Game 7, if necessary, will be played June 22 in Oklahoma City.

Toppin improved his scoring average in the finals to 11.3 points per game, the fifth-highest total on the team. He made two jumpers near the free-throw line after entering the game in the first quarter. In the third quarter, he made back-to-back 3s to give the Pacers an 80-72 lead.

The Thunder won the game by outscoring the Pacers 12-1 in the final three minutes.

“I feel like we weren’t moving the ball the way we usually do,” Toppin said.