Phillies score 9 in first on way to 14-3 drubbing of Reds

Every Phillies’ starter had at least one hit after three innings, led by Turner’s three singles. Turner, who signed an 11-year contract with Philadelphia in December, scored three runs after three innings.

Philadelphia needed only two pitches to avoid a second straight shutout. Stott hit Luis Cessa’s second pitch of the game 378 feet into the right field seats. Cave drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double and five other Phillies each had an RBI during the outburst.

Cessa (0-2) allowed a career-high 14 hits and 11 runs with three walks and no strikeouts in a season-low three innings.

Thirteen Phillies batted in the first inning as the Reds gave up the most runs in one inning this season. The Reds had allowed more than nine runs in a game just once in 2023.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: INF Edmundo Sosa did not start after leaving Saturday’s game with a tight back.

Reds: INF Joey Votto (left shoulder and biceps surgery) is continuing his rehab in Cincinnati after being recalled Saturday from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (0-1) is the scheduled starter for the opener of a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago on Monday.

Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (0-0) is the scheduled starter for the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay in Cincinnati.

MONDAY’S GAME

Rays at Reds, 6:40 p.m., Bally Sports Ohio, 700, 1410