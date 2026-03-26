Breaking: Dayton approves study of former Key Bank tower, exploring possible reuses for building

PHOTOS: 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

PHOTOS: 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
PHOTOS: 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
PHOTOS: 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
2026 Finday Market Opening Day Parade
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Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Johnny Bench signals to the crowd as during the 107th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade on March 26, 2026. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF